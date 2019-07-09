The children’s ride showed the “strawberry”: the parents were in shock
Adult video for the family fair included by mistake, messed up the disk
In USA in Pleasanton (California) there was an unpleasant incident — the staff rides accidentally ukucali on family fair porn. Instead of the frame from the tape “the Crimson pirate” Burt Lancaster 1952 they set the disc with the movie with the age limit of “Pirates: blood brothers” in 1999. This writes the Daily Mirror.
The network showed a video with the reaction of the people who came on the rides with their children. Many were closed the kids eyes and quickly gone away, however some visitors of the opposite — closer to the screen and watched the development of events in the film for adults. The incident occurred at the end of June.
“The parents were horrified when on television family the Fairgrounds suddenly there was a sex scene from the movie”, — reports the edition.
The organizers of the fair brought a deep apology for the mistake. Press Secretary angel Moore said that the video was removed immediately once detected.
One of the visitors Nacelle Lemons filmed lewd footage appearing on the big screen at the entrance to the house theme. It depicts a man lying on a woman — a couple making love. This time around of the screen appeared the passing children.
“What do they show? Are you serious? In fact, they show how a couple has sex during the children’s trip to the fair”, says the shocked woman who came to the fair with her seven-year-old daughter. She admitted she was very upset, and very angry.