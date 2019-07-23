The Chinese club offered the player to real Madrid transfer with a salary of 1 million pounds per week – media
Winger “real Gareth bale” can move to the far East, where Chinese club “Jiangsu Sunen” suggested the record for scored for the national team of Wales scoring a contract under which he will receive 1 million pounds a week, The Sun reported, citing Chinese media.
At the same time the Moscow club “Beijing Guoan” is ready to offer Gareth a salary of “only” 600 thousand pounds per week, notes the edition.
On the eve of the head coach of real Madrid Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that the Welshman is “close to having to leave “Santiago Bernabeu” after bale refused to take the field in the match of the International Champions Cup against “Bavaria” (1:3).
