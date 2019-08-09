The Chinese doctor told me about the benefits of linen clothespins for health
Chinese reflectology Helen Chen Louis spoke about the benefits the person can bring clothespins. It turns out that they can be used to get rid of pain in the body.
According to Helen Chan, Louis, in the ears of the people is concentrated a the end of the Central nervous system. If you use a clothespin as a means of influence on them, you can get rid of unexpected pain throughout the body. As told reflectology on each ear of a man is six points that can interrupt the pain. This theory was supported by the experts in this field, expressing that each point has an influence on a certain part of the body and free her from discomfort for a couple of minutes.
The first point responsible for the back. Second — it helps if bother the internal organs. Reflectology warn that in this case refers to serious ailments.
The third area causing pain relief of joints. Fourth — responsible for the nose and throat, as well as to cope with the first signs of disorders of the respiratory tract.
The fifth point relieves digestive problems: discomfort in the stomach or intestines, while the sixth is watching the heart and head. Also the ear lobe to wear the clothespin for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.