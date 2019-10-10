The Chinese equivalent of the popular “Gelika” will cost 4 times cheaper than the original
Beijing BJ80, which is the Chinese “clone” of the popular German model Mercedes-Benz G-Class, received a new 70th Anniversary special model.
For such an SUV in the Chinese dealers will have to pay from 331 949 yuan. This is almost 4 times cheaper than the original Gelendvagen.
For comparison, the base version of this SUV in China 1 329 000 yuan.
BJ80 2020 receives a 2 color body color, chrome lining on the bumpers and spare wheel cover and chrome moldings, a spectacular off-road kit and oversized fender flares.
Novelty is 85 mm wider and has got red brake calipers and alloy wheels in 20 inch. In the motion leads SUV 2.3-liter 250-horsepower turbo engine from the Saab 9-5, working in tandem with 6АКПП.
In the list of options for cars from the limited edition includes a premium audio system with 8 speakers and a subwoofer, modern multimedia with voice control, camera circular video review, and an additional control unit “climate” responsible for the comfort of the rear passengers.