The Chinese fighter flew near a canadian patrol ship (PHOTO)

There is information that two Chinese fighter aircraft at low level flight passed over the canadian military ship in international waters in the South China sea, which once again reminded of the growing tension between Beijing and Ottawa.

Fellow of the canadian Institute of international Affairs Matthew Fisher wrote that the su-30 flew 300 metres (980 ft) from the nose of the frigate HMCS Regina.

Fisher, who was on Board the vessel, reported that, although the demonstration flight and looked more aggressive than the previous meeting of the canadian Navy with Chinese military aircraft threat was not considered.

China was outraged, canadian authorities arrested Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Chinese tech giant Huawei, in December at the request of the United States. In response, China has arrested two Canadians accused of espionage, and this week halted the import of canadian meat products.