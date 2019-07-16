The Chinese have released a clone of iPhone 11 a few months before its announcement (VIDEO)
Exact copies of the iPhone, the latest models — business as usual for China. Now, however, “new”, carefully disguised as the original began to emerge for a few months before their announcement, writes itc.ua.
However, data about the shape and dimensions of the upcoming iPhone with square protrusions in the region of the rear camera leaked to the Internet is relatively long, so that the appearance made by him, prepared foods should not be surprising. YouTube channel Amazing Unboxing video posted with a fake “iPhone 11” in black, white and Golden colors.
Visually the device looks like iPhone, additionally, the gadgets are equipped with triple cameras, and at least one of the cameras is as shown in the video, is working well. The shell on top of Android involved in smartphones, is almost completely copies the iOS.
The most notable detail of issuing the devices, the clones wider than the sides, the box under the screen. Used a virtual keyboard is also different from regular iOS. Finally, the new iPhone, rumored to change the design of the mute switch, but it looks just like the iPhone XS Max. According to the author of the video, the clones are made by Chinese manufacturer Goophone.