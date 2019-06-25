The Chinese have successfully launched another satellite navigation system
The Chinese have successfully launched another satellite navigation system Beidou. He will become the 46th, reports . After reaching the desired orbit and orbital tests, he will be responsible for improving its accuracy.
The launch took place in the night of Tuesday at 2:09 (21:09 GMT) from the Baikonur “Xichang”. In November of 2018, the China successfully completed the creating a basic navigation system Beidou-3. It is expected that by October 2020 it will coexist with the previous version, then will perform the work.
Add Beidou to create China’s global navigation system, which should become the competitor of the American GPS and the Russian GLONASS. It is planned that by 2020 it will provide navigation services worldwide.
In 2015, Russia offered China to join the navigation system. This would more accurately determine the coordinates.