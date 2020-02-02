The Chinese leg of the Formula E in Sanya canceled due to coronavirus
Racing series Formula E announced the decision to postpone indefinitely the holding of the race in the Chinese city of Sanya.
“In view of the further spread of the coronavirus and after consultation with the relevant departments of Hainan province and the city of Sanya Formula E, the FIA, the Federation of automobile and motorcycle sports of the people’s Republic of China and our regional partner Enova Holdings have jointly decided not to hold phase, scheduled for March 21, 2020”, – stated on the event website.
Series ready to race in other dates if the situation will improve.
Sanya is located in the South of Hainan island. Distance to Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic of 2019 coronavirus-nCoV, is about 1,500 kilometers.
On the island was more than 60 cases of infection and 1 death because of him.