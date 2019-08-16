The Chinese lit powerful Skoda Kamiq GT
The official premiere of “charged” version of the compact crossover Skoda Kamiq with the prefix GT to be held in the fall of 2019. Photospin managed to shoot a novelty much earlier during road tests.
Compact crossover Skoda Kamiq designed for the Chinese market, debuted in April 2018 at the Beijing auto show. Sales in China started last summer. The model is based on the old PQ25 truck and in size more like a European Karoq: 4 390 mm x 606 mm 1 x 1 mm. 781 by the Way, the crossover is called Kamiq sold in Europe but with a Chinese version of it has in common only the name. European Kamiq significantly smaller and built on a modern “volkswagenaudi” the architecture of the MQB-A0.
In early June, 2019 at the motor show in the Chinese city of Shenzhen Skoda showed a concept car called the Vision GT. It was a harbinger of a sports model Skoda Kamiq. Pre-production car, lit up during the road tests free of camouflage, and carefully provided with a badge with the model name.
Kamiq GT can be viewed in detail. The crossover has received a more aggressive design. The front part is made in the spirit of the new hatchback Skoda Scala. Around side Windows appeared, contrasting lining, and in the stern — new tail lights. The GT version was slightly longer than the standard Kamiq for another body kit. It is expected that its engine range will include a 1.2-liter turbo engine, 116 HP (175 Nm). Will remain the same 1.5-liter “aspirated” outstanding 110 forces and 146 Nm of torque.