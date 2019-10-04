The Chinese made an unusual head-up display for drivers of cars
Head-up display looks like a normal glass.
It attaches to the windscreen in a prominent place and connects to the car system via Bluetooth.
And then it appear important data. Only to them, according to the developers, must be confined to the driver’s view.
Why, you ask, ingenious Chinese needed to divert the gaze of the driver from the dash? The answer is. Experts from China conducted a study and found that during the trip, motorists sometimes have to look in three different directions, which disperses the attention.
Then they decided to gather all the important information is actually in front of the nose of the motorist. No displays, no panels… He looks at the road and at the same time keeps track of important information. Before him, only the roadway and the numbers light up in the void.
You can purchase the device on crowdfunding site Xiaomi Youpin for only $ 70.
“Head-up display HUD Smart Car Robot, somewhat reminiscent of the management system for a modern fighter, removes the necessary for the driver information (speed, navigation data) in the zone of visibility of the windscreen of the car, explained employees of the company Xiaomi. — Smart Car Robot HUD has its own screen, uses the technology of FREE-FORM and is compatible with more than 90% car models”.
Also the Smart HUD comes with built-in light sensitive system that defends the screen brightness in accordance with ambient light. Display smooth, with good contrast and no flickering. The casing is made of high impact plastic and will not fade in the sun. Display design a low profile, not distracting the driver.
The system of the car through the OBD port. Inside the case is the OBD. Built-in Bluetooth 4.0 can be used to pair the device with your smartphone.