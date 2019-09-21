The Chinese market fell eight percent in August
At the end of last month in China were sold 1,663 million passenger cars, which is 7.7% less than in the same period last year.
The specialists of the Chinese Association of automobile manufacturers (LAPP) report that the negative trend has been observed for the fourteenth consecutive month and is due to the decline in economic growth amid trade disputes with the United States.
For the first eight months of 2019 Chinese market fell by 12.3 per cent to 13 million 322 thousand cars, being the biggest in the world. Volkswagen and its joint venture last month increased implementation in China 3.2% to 341100 machines.
Thus, the German automaker remains the leader in the market of China. Sales of cars General Motors in the Chinese market decreased by 14% and amounted to 260770 units.