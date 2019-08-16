The Chinese Ministry of industry has unveiled the updated cross-coupe Mazda CX-4
Ministry of industry of China has again unveiled on its website the next Antonovich, without waiting for its official debut.
This time the Network got the official photos of the updated crossover coupe Mazda CX-4.
Design kupeobrazny crossover performed in the spirit of single-platform Mazda CX-5 2019 model year. The latter, incidentally, being sold on our market.
The updated CX-4 will receive new bumpers, signature front grille with complex geometric shapes, as well as an upgraded head optics and rear lights changed to LED-matrices.
In beauty news expect to see the modern media with “grown-up” wide-angle touchscreen. With its help, in the presence of a smartphone can be managed the hospitality functions of the car.
As available motors drivers of China will offer “atmosfernyi” Skyactiv-G with a volume of two and 2.5 liter capacity 158 HP and 192, respectively. A couple of them running either a six-speed “mechanics” or 6АКПП.
The drive can be both front and complete. In the sale of restyled Mazda CX-4 will appear this fall.