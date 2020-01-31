The Chinese team in biathlon was not allowed home because of the outbreak of coronavirus
January 31, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
OLE Einar Bjoerndalen
Senior coach of the China national team in biathlon OLE Einar Bjoerndalen said that his team did not fly home, as they warned against returning due to the outbreak of coronavirus, reports sport.ua
“We were already on the way to the Munich airport when the message came. All four cars stopped, after which it was decided not to go to China. Now we can prepare for the world Cup. Think we will go to Ruhpolding, where we will do”, – quotes the edition of Bjoerndalen.
We will remind, the world championship 2020 will be held in Italian Antholz from 13 to 23 February.