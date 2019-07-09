The choreographer of Justin Bieber has accused him of being greedy
Choreographer Emma Portner, the wife of Ellen page – I put all the dances and movements for world concert tour Purpose World Tour in 2016. And now she refuses to work with Justin and doesn’t even want anything about him to hear. Who would have thought that the money can cause creative disorder, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
Emma in their stories told how Justin paid her job 3 years ago. Budgets have been so minimal that the exact amount of the choreographer did not want to. One thing was clear – this money is barely enough even for food.
Portner Instagram turned to Justin: “how do you humiliate women, just disgusting.” According to her, on her time, name and talent have earned millions, and in return paid a humiliating pittance. How unfair!
While Justin did not give any comments about it. Maybe he still have enough scandals around Scooter Braun and Taylor swift?