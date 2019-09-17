The chosen Tarot card will reveal the keywords of your love
Look closely at the card. Which one attracts you more ? Make your choice and find out what awaits you in love.
1. Your keywords are: Energy, Passion, Destiny
Love: If you are in a relationship, you can be confident in your partner, you made the right choice. You met each other by fate and share passionate love. However, passionate love can be dangerous, so be careful.If you’re in a relationship, you will soon meet your soulmate. You now someone like that, do you? You just don’t know how to tell about his love … Try to Express yourself and your feelings. You will have a great result … We promise!
2. Your key words:Happiness, Passion, Interest
Love:If you have already found your soul mate, you should be careful that your relationship could blossom into something more serious. Perhaps you should spend more time together, and understand what you exactly want from each other.
If you still single, you have to be open to any romantic rendezvous! You will soon be relationship with your ideal type!
●3. Your key words:Satisfaction, Purity, Marriage
Love: You and your current partner are soon parted. If you are unhappy with your relationship, you should wait and meet someone who is your type. Pay attention to your needs. They will help you make the right decisions.
If you like someone, just be yourself and you will attract that person. Your map shows that in love you’ll be in chocolate.
4. Your keywords are: Wisdom, Truth, Eternal love
Love: the Map you chose shows the strength and perseverance. If you are in love, you will have the power in your relationship. However, be careful, because the existence of power in relationships can make a partner feel inadequate and imbalanced.
If you have someone interested, don’t worry, you will soon be able to attract this man’s attention. Your relationship depends on your thinking.