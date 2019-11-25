The Christmas fair of the collapsed ice sculpture of a murdered child (photo, video)
In Luxembourg city, the capital of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Christmas market was a tragedy. One of the ice sculptures that decorated the area collapsed, breaking into pieces. One of them got into a small child. According to RTL Today, injuries were fatal. Arrived on the scene, the doctors could not help — the baby died on the way to the hospital.
The reason dropped the sculpture, standing a few meters from the ice rink, it turns out. The area was closed for the investigation.
