The circuit in the matrix: a fresh batch of funny photos
Here’s a coincidence!
Usually, when seeing double, you just need to shake your head and RUB your eyes. But if the delusion does not disappear, it means something has failed… or just people or the same subjects were randomly next to each other. And how can you not believe in the matrix, reports novate.
1. “Theoretically, if my copy already buying food, maybe there is a second, which already eats this food…”
2. “Maybe there is a theme party: only for the gray-haired man in green and red…”
3. Some of the features of dog sunburn
4. Know what word can describe the modern fashion? Monotonous!
5. It’s like playing against yourself
6. There are summer and autumn met face to face…
7. “Turn up the brightness please!”
8. It’s simple: take a grandfather, press Ctrl+C and then Ctrl+V
9. Clearly, this guy in his place
10. As they say, every creature on the pair!
11. Oh, and here someone’s bike stuck in the textures
12. “If not for the bags, I would have thought that I have double vision!”
13. If girls were two, you could talk about coincidence, but there are four of them.
14. What’s going on!?
15. “Tell me, and people in the same clothes be sure to join in the group?”
16. When the outfit best suited to the situation!
