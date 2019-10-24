The circus bear has attacked the trainer: the network got a terrible video
In Karelia (Russia) during the circus show was an extraordinary event — the bear has attacked the trainer directly into the arena.
Video shot in Karelia, was published in Twitter “MBH Media”. The footage shows how a bear catches on the trainer after the “embrace” in the arena. It is also noticeable that the guy gave the bear a treat, booderee pet for performing a trick. “To stop the bear was able to just using a Taser. The audience in a panic have left the idea”, — said in comments to the video.
In Karelia the bear attacked its trainer during a circus show. To stop the bear was able to just using a Taser. The audience panicked and left the presentation pic.twitter.com/2OK9TbIIwS
— MBH Media (@MBKhMedia) October 24, 2019
As previously reported “FACTS” in Tuva (Russia) the man could banish him attacked the bear, biting of the tongue the predator.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter