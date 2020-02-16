The city and the country that tourists should not think boring
There are cities that it is not always possible to disclose at the first visit, so they get the label of dull. AdMe.ru tourist defies stereotypes and proves that every city or country can be fascinating if you know how to spend time in.
1. Brussels
Tourists complain that Brussels is a boring city where nothing to do. The garbage on the sidewalks, a lot of foreigners and officious atmosphere due to the fact that here are situated the headquarters of international organizations.
To love Brussels, follow the main rule: do the same as local, and please come to be in residential areas. There’s the juice: the beautiful churches and simple houses, the best dishes of chocolate. The center also is what to do: in the Sablon district has one of the best antique markets, where you can buy cute prints in the living room. You can even see how changing “Manneken Pis” — the boy’s clothes changed several times a week, so you will probably be lucky to witness this action.
2. Ho Chi Minh city
The largest city in Vietnam (it is home to over 8 million people) is called boring metropolis with absolutely nothing to watch. But to feel the former Saigon, just steps away from the city center — all the fun is either beyond, or on top.
In the top attractions is the observation deck of the Bitexco Financial tower (Bitexco Financial Tower) and the tunnels of Cu Chi. The latter is strongly recommended to check travellers: “We were told to go there is no need, they say, we waste a day and not see anything interesting. Therefore, we traveled without enthusiasm, but in the end it turned out to be one of the most interesting excursions of my life. About the Vietnam war I knew little what I saw in the movies. When you’re in these tunnels with a width of 40-50 cm and a height of 60-80 cm, vividly imagine what was happening 50 years ago. Go look at all of these traps with spikes, like in the movies about Indiana Jones, tanks, grenades, machine guns, shrapnel — is not myself”.
3. Cyprus
Many seasoned (and older) travellers believe that the island is nothing to look at, or consider it a resort for seniors. But in another case: before the Cyprus attractions also hard to reach without a car, and the railroad there. To the North of the island is also only accessible by car.
The main feature of the Cyprus coastline. To choose the most scenic view, ask a local. “I live in Cyprus, we have a lot of coves and beaches posters. One of them — Paphos Coral Bay — the photo looks like Paradise. In fact, my husband and I drove by three times until he found, and the beach was sad. For comparison, another photo of the Bay where you sometimes go: the place is almost a secret, there are very few people and really chic”.
4. Beijing
Reviews about China is always controversial. Most often the negative cause a huge congestion of people, which is impossible to see anything, unusual toilets, a La “hole in the floor” and the desire to cash in on tourists. If the last two things can not escape, the first fixable.
“Because of the negative reviews I had no purpose to go to the zoo — say, a Panda to see unreal. But I arrived early in the morning, the hotel was in walking distance, but settled only at noon. To pass the time, I went to the zoo and managed to get into while the people have not yet caught up. So I was able to watch a Panda at close range — is one of the most lovely beings I ever saw in my life! Better to eat in small eateries — there is delicious, authentic and no one wants to tear too much”.
5. Helsinki
Recently, Helsinki was voted the most boring European capital. When people go to Europe, then I expect to see medieval streets with gingerbread houses, majestic castles, palaces and cathedrals — in the Finnish capital there is nothing of this. Helsinki became the capital only in the early nineteenth century, before there is little built, it was the usual village.
That’s what they say about the Finnish capital travelers: “This city is incredibly cool. So today Helsinki is a city for lovers of modern architecture, Scandinavian simplicity and modern style that you can fall in love after a visit”. And here is a Paradise for fans of music (especially heavy): regularly hosts festivals, and in music stores, you can find great vinyl at affordable price.
6. Stockholm
Stockholm and Sweden in General, some seasoned travelers believe dull. It seems that the Swedish capital if and can surprise, it is only in the first visit. In other respects it differs little from stereotypical European city.
To not think that Stockholm is boring, you just need to chat with a resident. Life in the capital abounds — you just have to know where to look. Do you recognize the city on the other hand, if you ride in a hot air balloon or take a cruise around the Islands (there is even a night!).
7. Frankfurt
From Frankfurt the reputation of a criminal and uninteresting city. To avoid dubious items, if possible avoid the neighborhood of the station.
To the city left a good impression, go to the English theatre (The English Theatre Frankfurt), where to put good performances. If you love nature, visit the local zoo is a very cool place to hang out and look at the animals. For those who like to cook and socialize, travelers are advised to visit the local culinary schools: two of them hold regular group lessons, in the end you will get a great meal in good company. If you like vintage stuff, make sure you visit one of the most famous flea markets in Germany — Frankfurter Flohmarkt.
8. Dublin
Casey Neistat (Casey Neistat) in his blog are not very good things about Dublin, arguing that there is nothing to do. Tourists echoed him, calling him everyday and unfriendly.
Try to catch the positive wave and go for a walk along the winding cobbled streets of temple Bar (Temple Bar) — by the way, in the evening it becomes the center of nightlife, so you can easily have fun with the locals. If you love to walk on the roofs, you need to the car Park Brown Thomas Car Park, offering unusual views of the city. Don’t forget to visit the Museum of leprechauns (National Leprechaun Museum) and House No. 29 (No. 29) — it masterfully recreates the atmosphere of life of a typical Irishman of the past centuries.
8. Paris
Another town that we expected too much. But it is necessary to get there, as the impression is spoiled at once: on some subway lines, it is undesirable to drive on the streets of dirt and beggars, and the Eiffel tower is not so majestic. And whether or not to waste time standing in mile-long queues?
Instead, go to the shop of the legendary Shakespeare and Company Bookstore. More than 50 years there are going to fans of the literature, carried out on Sundays drinking tea, and still live here, seals. If you love Hiking, head to the Bois de Boulogne, there is an amusement Park, a beautiful garden with grottoes, lakes and other beauties, the zoo regularly hosts sports events. Make it better day, because the night forest is still teeming with shady characters, just like in the old days.
9. London
Some call the British capital is ugly and repulsive. Others say that London is one of the most divided cities in the world. Perhaps he, like many other cities, is not for everyone
Here is worth a go for those who love football and is interested in fan culture: there are more than a dozen clubs and their fans satisfied in the stadiums vivid performances. But if you want a snack, a visit to The Breakfast Club, where English Breakfast is served in the evening. In one of the cafe chain, which is located in Spitalfields, has a fridge — and through him, in the evening you can get to the secret bar. But first I have to say the password: “We’re here to see the mayor.”
10. Istanbul
Who doesn’t like Istanbul, because in markets and street shops you need to bargain (otherwise prices are too high), others think it is no different from the “package” of Turkey. To truly feel the city, to come here is not in the high season, and, for example, in February or early spring, when tourists are very few.
Istanbul is nothing like a Turkish tourist town — you can verify this with a stroll through the historical center of Istanbul. Here you can admire the traditional houses of the locals and majestic mosques, and walking through the narrow streets will help to lose a few pounds, because the area is located on the hill. If we wander longer, you can stumble upon interesting examples of street art.
11. Mexico city
Mexico city is characterized as noisy, annoying and eclectic. One of the reasons here I do not advise to visit, especially with children, the abundance of colors which kids will get tired.
The Mexican capital is not an endless carnival, it is, and other leisure activities. For example, if you go to the Northern part of the city, you can get into the oldest planetarium in Latin America. Inside is an unusual illustration of a starry sky and the real aircraft. For relaxation suitable Chapultepec Park (Chapultepec): in one of its parts, Audiorama, soothing music playing, and the other, in isolation, is a pagoda.
12. Oslo
The main reasons for the dislike of Oslo — high prices, unfriendly Norwegians, who are not eager to help tourists, the General depressing background of the city.
In Oslo, well worth a visit to fans of retro: in the district of Grünerløkka (Grünerløkka) actively developed the relevant community. In this part of town with vintage shops that sell everything from jewelry to books, you can also receive individual advice on the style of years gone by. And even in the capital of Norway is a non-trivial sauna: there you can not only bathe and immersed in thought, but also to watch a movie, listen to music or to try local delicacies.
ЛикбезFacebookVkontakte
