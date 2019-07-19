The city will build 120 km of new bike lanes, despite criticism that they will lead to nowhere (PHOTO)

Toronto city hall voted Wednesday for the decision to build at least 120 km of bike lanes over a three – year period is approximately the distance from here to Niagara falls.

“You can’t lay track to nowhere. In fact, you have to build the grid,” said one of the members of the city Council Joe cressey.

“It goes from nowhere to nowhere” – confirmed by another Advisor Anthony Perruzza.

The plan provides for the establishment in the short term, 120 km of new Cycling infrastructure, as well as 70 km of trails to explore that will cost $48 million over the next three years.

The city already was established approximately 60 km of Cycling infrastructure between 2016 and 2018 within a 10-year plan.

According to a recent study, 80% of Toronto residents approve the construction of the bikeways.