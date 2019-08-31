The city will replace the legendary inscription TORONTO (PHOTO)

Loading...

American tourists not to worry, the legendary inscription Toronto on Nathan Phillips square will be replaced by a permanent durable version in the coming months.

Construction of the huge letters, set in 2015 for the pan American and para-pan American games, has become so popular that the city followed and supported the state of this temporal structure, so that it stood much longer than was planned.

Power of Toronto said that the inscription was popular on the same level as the CN Tower and Eaton Centre.

Next week city officials will collect suggestions from the builders on the new structure. New design, according to plans, will be installed by the end of 2019 or early 2020.

Despite the fact that the label attracts a lot of tourists and is a popular backdrop for countless photos in social networks, the maintenance of its existence is hard and costs the city is very expensive.

New design, on idea, should be more durable and also more resistant to graffiti and bad weather. The government also wants to make it more convenient for different registration (including a light).

Despite the fact that the structure itself will be a new, permanent version will have the same design, size and font that is temporary.

The inscription also two sides will frame the maple leaf and medical symbol of the wheel, that the temporary version was added after installation.

The cost of a new design not yet determined, but we know that it will be paid from the reserve funds of the budget of 2019.