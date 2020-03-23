The closure of the borders because of the coronavirus: what to do if you are outside the US
Americans can no longer travel abroad or cross international borders. All Americans that are currently abroad must return home. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump announced a travel ban on all people travelling from Europe, with the exception of citizens of the United States. This writes the Wanted in Rome.
A little over a week of this travel ban could spread to U.S. citizens who remained abroad.
The U.S. state Department issued a level 4 travel recommendations. This means that all international travel during a pandemic, forbidden. Americans can no longer travel abroad or cross international borders. All Americans who are currently abroad must return home. If a return home is impossible, the State Department recommends that such persons remained in place and did not cross any international border.
The recommendation reads: “U.S. Citizens must arrange for an immediate return to the United States if they are not ready to stay abroad for an indefinite period of time. U.S. citizens who remain abroad, should avoid all international travel”.
The majority of Americans who are currently abroad, were in a state of fear and panic. Most are particularly concerned about their return to the United States, and many raised questions about the government help United States citizens stranded abroad.
This question has been answered in the recommendation: “everyone should Have a plan of action that does not depend on the help of the U.S. government.”
Along with these new restrictions, the passport, the company currently accept passport applications only from customers who are currently in a situation of life or death. These customers need to plan a trip within the next 72 hours.
Most former and current officials of the government of the United States can’t remember when was the last time a recommendation was made like this.
March 14, the State Department authorized the departure of U.S. personnel and their families from any diplomatic or consular post in the world. These visits can limit the ability of embassies and US consulates provide services to U.S. citizens.
For the latest information about COVID-19 visit the web site of the Centers for control and prevention (CDC).
Visit the website travel.state.gov to view tailored recommendations for traveling to the most urgent security threats. Also visit the website of the relevant Embassy or Consulate to see information about restrictions on entry, regulations for foreign quarantine and emergency medical information provided by local authorities.
Travelers are strongly encouraged to enroll in the enrollment Program Smart Traveler (STEP) to receive alerts and to simplify the finding in an emergency. The Department uses these alerts to communicate information about terrorist threats, incidents, security, scheduled demonstrations, natural disasters, etc. In case of emergency, please contact your nearest Embassy or Consulate or call these numbers: 1 (888) 407-4747 (toll — free in USA and Canada) or 1 (202) 501-4444 from other countries.
What to do if you decide to go abroad, or are already outside the US:
- Think about the immediate return to the country of residence, using any means available.
- Create a plan that is not dependent on the assistance of the US government.
- Review and follow the recommendations of the CDC for the prevention of coronavirus.
- Consult with the airlines, cruise lines or tour operators regarding updated information on travel plans or restrictions.
- Visit the web site travel.state.gov to view tailored recommendations for traveling to the most urgent security threats.
- Visit the web page of the Embassy about COVID-19 for information on the conditions in each country.
- Visit the web site of the Department of homeland security to learn about the latest restrictions on entry into the United States
- To learn how to protect yourself and your workspace, click on the link.
