The club in the Premier League, said that he had no means to test for COVID-19 and the possibility to resume training

Rostislav Asesin
Karpaty Lviv are unable to be tested for the coronavirus. This “green-whites” there are simply no funds.
This was announced by Executive Director of the club Rostislav Ashishin.
“The testing we carry out are not ready – no funds for that. Raised this issue during the online meeting Oleg Protasov (first Vice-President of the Ukrainian football Association, approx. LB.ua), but no specifics no. In addition, in the Lviv region have not eased the quarantine (scheduled from may 15 – approx. LB.ua), so the command may not return to full training process” – quoted Adesina Tribuna.com.
We will remind, in February “Karpaty” became the people’s team. But this decision, as you can see, the money in the Treasury of the club is not increased.