The club intends to terminate the contract with Khacheridi for his sending off in the match of the championship of Belarus and attempted to stab the judge (live)
Yevhen Khacheridi
On the eve of the final of the 5th round of the championship of Belarus on football.
Club Ukrainians Artem Milevskyi, Alexander Noyok and Yevhen Khacheridi – “Dinamo-Brest” played away with the “Vitebsk” and the minimum lost 0:1.
One of the anti-heroes of the match was Central midfielder “blue-white” Khacheridi.
5 minutes before the end of the meeting Ukrainian play competently as he is able, “otter” in their penalty area from the opponent’s ball. But this moment has not ended. Eugene reason, decided to punish the player “Vitebsk” and deliberately hit his heel on the feet.
As a result, Khacheridi earned a red card and “Dinamo-Brest” – a penalty in the gate.
The 11-meter implemented and the hosts with 10 points along with “torpedo-BelAZ” and “Slutsk” formed a triumvirate of leaders of the championship.
However, after the final whistle fighting Khacheridi was not over. Along with team masseur he came into conflict with the judges, according to pressball.by.
The Protocol States that, in particular, Khacheridi in the room under the stands in an aggressive manner tried to hit referee Sergey Chistov.
According to football.kulichki.net for such inappropriate behavior 32-year-old footballer, the management of “Dinamo-Brest” is planning to unilaterally terminate the cooperation with the Ukrainian.