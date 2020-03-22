The club players of the national team of Ukraine from the coronavirus died two staff members
Two members of the Bergamo Atalanta, who plays Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky, died because of coronavirus. This was reported on the official website of the club.
The pandemic’s victims become scout albino Brogni, who gave the Bergamo club for over 30 years, and massage therapist youth teams Severino of Possenti.
Note, this is not the first death among the staff of the “Atalanta” from COVID-19. Previously died workers of the youth team Enzo and Enzo Marando Donino.
Earlier scientific adviser to the Minister of health, Italy Walter Ricciardi voiced two reasons, from-for which in the country the mortality rate from coronavirus overwhelming.