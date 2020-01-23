The club’s First League is almost guaranteed to cease to exist
Yuri Kolesnik
General Director of “Cherkasy” Yuri Kolesnik said that the club is likely to finish the season in the First League and to withdraw from the race.
According to Kolesnik, the question of the participation of Cherkasy club in the second part of the championship will be adopted on January 27.
“January 27 – deadline responses to letters to potential sponsors, so they bought “Cherkasy region”. We were negotiating with certain individuals, but it is the clerks that we will not share club”, – quotes the words of Vitaly Kolesnik tablo.ck.ua.
“If number there will be no progress – and I’m almost convinced that they won’t be – then I write a letter to the PFL, which will confirm our withdrawal from the championship of Ukraine in the First League. All players will automatically receive the status of free agents. I think that after five days, the club will simply cease to exist,” concluded the General Director of the club.
The winter break “Cherkassy region” left, occupying the last place in the First League, scoring only 6 points.