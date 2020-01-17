The club’s First League kicked player for the trip to Saint Petersburg
Ukrainian football club “Agribusiness”, which plays in the First League kicked player Igor Sikorsky for the trip to St. Petersburg.
This is stated on the club’s website.
“When the war in Ukraine and bring the seriously wounded from the front and killed almost daily in different parts of Ukraine Heroes are buried, the Ukrainian football community cannot stand by as if it did not concern her.
Above the player demonstrative trip to Russia discredited his club, which supports the Ukrainian army, helps soldiers on the front line in which every player has the opportunity to do their favorite thing, thanks to the defenders of Ukraine, keep Ukraine peaceful life.
At a time when he is in the outfit of our team had a rest in the country-occupier, only one day with advanced transported nine severely wounded soldiers, two others were killed.
FC Agribusiness finds it unacceptable that this player was a player of our club.”
The contract with Sikorsky broke with the motivation “for harming the reputation” of the club and the team.
Recall that “Agribusiness” is in sixth place in the First League, conceding just two points to the leader of the “Movement”.