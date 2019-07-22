The clubs of the English Premier League have lined up for the player of “Dynamo”

Nikolay Shaparenko

The leading clubs of the English Premier League is closely watching the 20-year-old player of “Dynamo” Nikolay Shaparenko, reports Caughtoffside.

The attacking midfielder Kiev fell into the sphere of interests of London “Arsenal”, “Chelsea” and “West ham United” and “Manchester United”, says the publication.

Note that last season Shaparenko played for Dynamo 33 matches, scored 8 goals and gave 3 assists.

His contract with the Kiev club until July 2023, Transfermarkt estimates of the player of 3.5 million euros.

Note that with the game Shaparenko familiar to fans of “Chelsea” – Nicholas participated in both matches of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League against “pensioners” (0:3, 0:5).