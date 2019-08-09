The clubs of the English Premier League in the summer spent on transfers € 1.5 billion
The Premier League
The clubs of the English Premier League in the summer transfer window have spent 1,386 billion pounds (1.5 billion euros), according to championat.com referring to Transfermarkt.
While the transfer window this summer has not broken the absolute record in 2017 of team APL in the amount spent on new players 1,455 billion pounds.
The big purchase this summer has made “Manchester United”, which bought “Leicester city” the England defender Harry Maguire ‘ 78, 3 million pounds, a record not only for the role of defender, but for a player representing England.
Second place went to Arsenal, bought from Lille striker Nicolas Pepe (£ 72 million). Next up is Manchester city in the camp of “citizens” came rodri midfielder from Atletico Madrid (£ 63 million) and defender Joao Cancela from Juventus (£ 58,5 million).
Rounded out the Top 5 in this list Tottenham, who paid Lyon for the midfielder Tanguy Ntombela 54 million pounds.