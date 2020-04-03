The clubs of the English Premier League rejected a proposal to finish the season in China
English clubs are the large financial losses due to the stop of the championship, pandemic coronavirus.
Against this background, it seems quite logical that one of the leaders of the club of the English Premier League, which put forward the idea, according to which the 2019/20 season to play in China, after holding Premier League matches in China could fill the club’s budgets.
But the proposal was met with a disapproving response, according to Voetbal Nieuws.
The current draw of the Premier League were suspended because of the coronavirus, but the leadership of the League intends to complete it, play the game after the situation in the world stabiliziruemost.
Recall that in China, which became the starting point of the distribution COVID-19, virus almost localized.
Earlier, UEFA announced the date that the Championships should be completed.