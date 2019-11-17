The CN workers Union warned that the strike will begin in 3 days (PHOTOS)

The guides, the staff of train crews and employees of the depot of the Canadian national railway (CN) has notified the management company about the strike, which will begin before the end of Tuesday will not happen changes.

Today the Union, which represents 3200 workers gave 72-hour notice during the contract negotiations that continue this weekend.

The Union Teamsters Canada Rail Conference warned in October that they are ready to start the protest after more than six months of unsuccessful negotiations.

Now when the notification was provided, the Union has the right to strike, from 00:01 on 19 November.

The company said that its offer to transfer consideration of contract in binding arbitration was rejected by the Union.

The action of the previous contract employees, who work mainly in the major urban centres of Canada, expired on July 22.