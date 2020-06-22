The coach of Djokovic and two other top tennis player has taken on COVID-19
The participants of the tournament
Croatian tennis player Borna Coric and the coaches of Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov passed test positive on coronavirus, reports kurir.rs.
After 19-th racket of the world, Grigor Dimitrov has revealed the coronavirus, all the other 22 participants of the second stage of the Tour Adria also checked on COVID-19. In the end, the three of them also identified the infection is from the 33-th racket of the world of Borna Coric, the coach of the first racket of the world Novak Djokovic Marko Panic and coach Dimitrov, Christian Gros.
It is reported that, in infected there are no symptoms of the disease.
Recall that in the tennis tournament were, besides the organizer of the tournament, Djokovic, Dimitrov and Coric, 7-I racket of the world, the German Alexander Zverev, 37-I racket of the world, Croat Marin Cilic and other tennis players.
Djokovic himself refused to take the test in Croatia due to the fact that feels good and is not experiencing symptoms.
Coach Novak Goran Ivanisevic on his own initiative took the test last Friday and got a negative result. It is noted that on arrival in Belgrade, Djokovic will be in touch with the epidemiologist and his doctor.