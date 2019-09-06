The coach of the English team lost a toe during a football match (photos)
Darren Let
The head coach of the football team “Hakeem town” Darren Give lost a toe after going for a ball over the stadium fence, according to Eurosport.
The incident occurred immediately after the final whistle of the match of his team against “Immingham”.
Darren remembered that during the fight one of the balls flew out of the stadium, and went looking for him. Finding that the gates of the stadium are already closed, the coach decided to climb over the fence – and that decision proved fatal.
Specialist caught on a wedding ring behind a fence so that his fingers on his left hand leaving only the cartilage and bone.
Darren was almost immediately taken to hospital, but doctors could not sew the thumb in place.
Interestingly, Forbid not only lost a finger, but also greatly upset his wife, because a badly damaged engagement ring.