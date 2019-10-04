The coach of the national team of Ukraine has denied information about a proposal Shevchenko to lead the “Milan”
Andrea Maldera
Assistant and namesake of the head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko, Andrea Maldera says that working in Milan is not included in the immediate plans of the Ukrainian specialist.
According to the Italian, the entire coaching staff focused on Euro 2020, and specific job offers in Milan was not.
“Andrew and the entire coaching staff is now concentrated only to bring Ukraine into Euro-2020. Everyone knows that Shevchenko played for Milan, and that it is bound to work there – quite logical.
As far as I know, concrete proposals from the “Milan” was not. Shevchenko is developing as a coach, and it is possible that he will work against Milan, but it’s not in the near future”, – quotes Maldera isport.ua referring to lmilanista.it.
We will remind that Shevchenko was present in Milan at the Champions League match “Atalanta” – “Shakhtar” (1:2), which was connected mass media with his negotiations to lead the Rossoneri.