The coach “Svajena Malevich” became the judge of “Dancing with the stars”: what happened
Georgian TV presenter and businessman, the coach of the most significant project of the country, “she zvazheni schaslivi” (STB) Irakli Makatsaria became a judge of Georgian show “Tantsi z with a stars”. It is known that two years ago Irakli participated in the show and then came to the final. .
First time dancing abilities of Makatsaria Ukrainian viewers saw in the project “the Bachelor” when he danced for the winner Alena Lasik. After that he was invited to participate in the Georgian version of “Dancing with the stars” and then in Ukrainian.
Last season “s Tancu with a stars” Irakli became a couple with Yana Zaets and reached the semi-finals. In the current season of “Tanzu” Irakli went on the floor along with a pair of Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov.
Among the judges this season in Georgia — Joaquin Cortes, the famous Spanish flamenco dancer, choreographer and actor.
— Opened season nine of “Dancing with the stars” in Georgia — said Irakli. — It was a very important day, since the dances don’t leave me. Now I am in a new role as a permanent member of the jury.
.
