The coaches of “Svajena Malevich” tips dieters in the new talk show
At the end of August on the channel STB starts the ninth season of the popular project, “she zvazheni schaslivi”. This year, the creators expand the scope of reality and are shooting separate talk show “Svasa!”, which will come out on Saturdays. Its leading — Anita Lutsenko. Experts: Anna Kushneruk, Svetlana FUS, Irakli Makatsaria Marina Borzhemsky.
I know how to motivate people, — told “FACTS” Anita Lutsenko. — I understand that many need our support and help, so we are doing a great and very important.
Anita Lutsenko
Leading experts will give tips on losing weight show the intermediate results of ex-member of “Svajena” and discuss questions that remain open after each release.
We decided to create an additional program with recommendations for weight loss from our experts, said creative producer Evgeny Tunik. – We would like to look at intermediate results weight loss participants and, if they are not visible, to motivate, to support, to give advice to the final in December, everything looked perfect.
The talk show will come to the participants of the previous seasons and celebrity guests who will share their experience weight loss.
— In fact, we give the viewer the free weight loss programs, — said Eugene. — When a participant withdraws from a project, often it is some kind of insult. On the talk show “Svasa!” has a chance to speak, to ask what he did wrong and why he was expelled.
.
And the new coach “Svajena Malevich” Irakli Makatsaria opened up about the “FACTS” behind-the-scenes secrets of the project.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter