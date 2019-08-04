The coalition for the Persian Gulf will require more time than thought in the United States, said Michael Pompeo (PHOTO)

Loading...

The formation of the coalition for freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf will require more time than considered the US administration. It is recognized by the U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo, speaking on Monday at the Economic club of Washington.

“It will take more time than we would like,” said the head of the American foreign Ministry, commenting on the creation of the mentioned coalition. His words leads TASS.

However, he assured that the United States intends to make every effort, including lines of the Pentagon to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and other water areas in the middle East persisted. “We’ll keep them open,” promised Pompeo, keeping in mind the region’s waters.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which transported nearly one-fifth of all world oil consumption, connects the Persian and Oman gulfs. This route supplies most of the oil exported from Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq, as well as nearly all liquefied natural gas produced by Qatar – the largest exporter of this fuel.

The situation around Iran escalated after June 13 in the Gulf of Oman on the two tankers after alleged attack bombings. The US blamed the incident on Iran, they were supported by the UK and Saudi Arabia. Tehran rejected the accusations. June 20, the Iranian military shot down an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Navy RQ-4, after which the United States, according to President Donald trump, has prepared a military operation involving the application of precision strikes on three sites in Iran. According to the American leader, for 10 minutes prior to this operation he gave the order not to carry it out, considering the disproportionate actions of Tehran.

July 19, the situation again escalated. Marching under the British flag tanker Stena Impero was detained in the Strait of Hormuz forces of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (the IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian armed forces). According to the statement, the IRGC, the tanker was detained “in connection with the violation of international rules” and escorted to shore for inspection.

Earlier, the US state Department said that Washington has created a coalition to ensure freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf region. July 23, Pompeo suggested to involve in a coalition of States from different regions of the world. On the same day it became known that Germany, France and the UK are negotiating to ensure its mission of monitoring the safety of navigation in the Persian Gulf.