The coffee festival and exhibition in Russian: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (1-3 November)
What: The Museum Of Walt Disney
When: Friday-Sunday, November 1-3.
Where: 104 Montgomery Street in the Presidio San Francisco, CA 94129
Read more: Imagine a world without Disneyland. No singing pirates, no dancing ghosts. How about a world without any animated features? No Pinocchio or Snow white. Life would be a little less magical, isn’t it?
Fortunately for all of us was Walt Disney, a tireless innovator and a dreamer. Now you can take a more detailed look at the man behind the magic at the Museum of Walt Disney. Follow his life from the earliest drawings of Mickey mouse to his original vision of EPCOT as a city of the future.
Cost: $8-15.
What: Exhibition of marine inhabitants of the Bay Area
When: Friday-Sunday, November 1-3.
Where: PIER 39 Embarcadero & Beach St. San Francisco, CA 94133
Read more: Visit the Aquarium, to get a chance to get acquainted with fascinating aquatic wildlife of the Bay. Located along the promenade of San Francisco, the Aquarium is home to more than 20,000 marine animals that live in the Bay of San Francisco, including massive sharks.
Four exhibition areas — the “Discover the Bay Area”, “Under Bay Area”, “Touch the Bay Area” and exhibition of “River otters” — provide insight into marine life in the Bay Area.
Cost: From $12.
What: science Festival
When: Friday-Saturday, November 1-2.
Where: the full schedule of events can be found on the website.
Read more: In the Bay Area from October 25 to November 2 Festival of science, by scientific, cultural and educational institutions in the region. Within 10 days at many sites throughout the Bay area San Francisco will host lectures, games, art exhibitions, seminars, contests, etc.
Many events are free or the cost of the entrance ticket does not exceed $ 10.
Cost: From $0.
What: farmer’s market and fair
When: Friday, November 1, from 11:00.
Where: Heart of the City Farmers Market, 1 United Nations Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94102
More info: Every Friday in San Francisco hosts a farmer’s market and fair. Here you can buy everything from fresh vegetables and fruit, ending with the incredible handmade goods.
In addition guests can enjoy live entertainment — live music and games. And to quench your thirst and hunger will be food trucks, select what you like.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival of coffee
When: Saturday-Sunday, 2-3 November.
Where: Festival Pavilion 2 Marina Boulevard San Francisco, CA 94123
Read more: Real coffee connoisseurs and lovers of this refreshing beverage will find many interesting things at the event. Guests can sample hundreds of different coffees from different roasters, and watching the latte art, musical performances, visit the exhibition of works of art and to purchase coffee and need for its preparation are provided.
Cost: From $25.
What: harvest Festival
When: Saturday, November 2 from 11:00.
Where: Donworth Event Center 473 Eucalyptus Drive San Francisco, CA 94132
More: This annual event, which offers residents of San Francisco to enjoy all the pleasures of autumn in the open air. The festival will include live music, a huge selection of beer, snacks, entertainment, children’s area with trampoline, games, climbing and much more.
Furthermore, everyone can participate in the chili cook-off and baking cakes.
Cost: $5-25.
What: film Screening in Russian language for children
When: Saturday, November 2 from 17:30.
Where: 10601 S De Anza Blvd Suite 303/304Cupertino, CA 95014
Read more: the Butterfly is a French film about the amazing journey of a cheerful eight-year-old girls Elsa and the lone grumpy old man Julien on the Alpine mountains. Each of them looks for their. Julienne, collecting butterflies takes a promise many years ago to your beloved. And Elsa, which mom always leaves one tied for neighbor in search of attention and with a dream to escape from the pale, boring town and see the vibrant colors of nature.
The film not only tell the children about butterflies, the Alps, the sayings, which in a very funny dialogues Julien teaches Elsa, but will think about what love is and how we Express it. And talk about this after watching the movie.
Cost: $20.
What: a walk through the Botanical garden
When: Sunday, November 3 from 08:00.
Where: San Francisco Botanical Garden 1199 9th Avenue San Francisco, CA 94122
More info: This is a free walk through the Botanical gardens is held every month. She is devoted to birds. All participants will learn a lot about the different kinds of birds, also will study the amazing behavior of birds and how it is justified.
Everyone will be able to make a donation to the development botanicheskogo garden.
Cost: Free.
What: Tour of ‘Jewish heritage San Francisco’
When: Sunday, 3 November
Where: Gough and Clay Street at Lafayette Park
Read more: What is San Francisco for the Jews and what the Jews for San Francisco? Discover the key head of the Jewish heritage of the city.
You will learn about the most prominent Jewish entrepreneurs who helped transform San Francisco into a thriving city, thus founding the second largest Jewish community in the United States, where they were born many Jewish civic leaders, philanthropists and cultural icons.
As part of the tour everyone will also have the opportunity to explore the recently restored sanctuary of one of the oldest communities in the San Francisco Sherith Israel.
Cost: $15.
What: the 86 anniversary of the Holodomor
When: Sunday, 3 November
Where: St. Michaels Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 345 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: Join the Ukrainian Church of St. Michael in memory of the 86 anniversary of the Holodomor. Panachida starts at 11:30 after divine Liturgy.
After the Requiem, all guests can enjoy coffee with sweets and to talk.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.