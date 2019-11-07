The coffee festival and the meeting of the Russian cinema club: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (8-10 November)
What: Exhibition Louis Vuitton X
When: Friday-Sunday, 8-10 Nov.
Where: 468 North Rodeo Drive 90210 Beverly Hills CA
Read more: Exhibition Louis Vuitton X — a journey through the impressive 160-year history of creative collaborations at Home.
The exhibition brings together a luxurious collection of more than 180 exhibits from the archives of Louis Vuitton.
Louis Vuitton X — is a rich and exciting experience that inspires learning continuously existing ideas Louis Vuitton between past and future, heritage and modernity, tradition and innovation.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival of Italian restaurants
When: Friday-Sunday, 8-10 Nov.
Where: Eataly L. A., 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Read more: This two-week festival, including lunch and dinner, two courses and wine at special prices in all restaurants of the chain Eataly in Los Angeles. Culinary experts are diligently building new menus, which reflect the Italian autumn tradition and the best ingredients that can offer season.
The restaurants offer two menus for $18 and $28, as well as many different types of Italian wines.
Cost: $18-28.
What: Exhibition ’room 29’
When: Friday-Sunday, 8-10 Nov.
Where: Beverly Venue 4315 Beverly Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90004
Read more: Exhibition of “room 29” is back in Los Angeles. The event will include 29 different interactive spaces created by artists who encourage people to engage with art, to touch the art and interact with it and with other people.
Cost: $25.
What: the coffee Festival in Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, 8-10 Nov.
Where: Magic Box 1933 South Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90007
Read more: Real coffee connoisseurs and lovers of this refreshing beverage will find many interesting things at the event. Guests can sample hundreds of different coffees from different roasters, and watching the latte art, musical performances, visit the exhibition of works of art and to purchase coffee and need for its preparation are provided.
Cost: From $27.
What: a Fascinating exhibition ‘the evil dead’ in a Mystical Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, 8-10 Nov.
Where: Bearded Lady’s Mystic Museum, 3204 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505
Read more: Mystic Museum is creepy and relentlessly funny theme gallery. From 7 September to 7 December, the exhibition can be viewed at the exhibition on the cult film “the evil dead”.
The Museum has teamed up with Renaissance Pictures, to show the original details of the demonic movies Bruce Campbell — some of them were shown for the first time, plus staging the photos.
The exhibition will feature original works by local painters, sculptors and other artists on the subject.
Cost: $12.
What: an Exhibition of photographs by Stanley Kubrick
When: Friday-Sunday, 8-10 Nov.
Where: Skirball Cultural Center 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90049
Read more: For those who know him as the Director, early career of Stanley Kubrick as a photojournalist is open. In 1945, the future Director of classics such as “2001: a Space Odyssey” (1968) and “a Clockwork orange” (1971), was only a teenager, but with a strange photographic sensitivity, which has searched for stories of human interest for Look magazine.
Stanley Kubrick was seventeen years old when he sold his first photograph in an illustrated magazine Look in 1945. In his photographs, many of which have not been published, Kubrick has photographed his native city, finding inspiration in Nightclubs, street scenes and sporting events.
He created work that was far ahead of its time and focused on the themes that inspired him throughout his creative life. Indeed, a picture of him laid the foundations for his cinematography: he learned through the lens of the camera to be an acute observer of human interactions and tell stories using images in a dynamic sequence.
Price: $0-12.
What: Meeting of the Russian cinema club ‘Prokino’
When: Friday, 8 November from 19:00.
Where: In Royter”s Kitchen / in the kitchen At the Reuter 9265 Activity Rd # 105, San Diego 92126
More: Club of Fans of Cinema “Viewing Movies” (“Prokino”) invites everyone to the next meeting. For viewing and discussion will be predlozhennaya film Valeri Todorovski “Odessa”.
The film takes place in Odessa in August 1970. A visit to the mother-in-law, Gregory I. know Yrovne Davydov, arrives from Moscow-in-law Boris, journalist, and his eight year old son Valerik. On the day of their arrival in Odessa declare a quarantine. The city closed, and came a couple of days Boris remains unscheduled vacation that will change his life forever.
Cost: $10.
What: Fair of works of art by indigenous peoples of the Americas
When: Saturday-Sunday, 9-10 November.
Where: The Autry Museum of the American West 4700 Western Heritage Way Los Angeles, 90027
More info: It is the largest fair of folk arts in California, it presents the work of more than 200 American Indian artists from over 40 tribes.
Among the works is the sculpture, pottery, beading, weaving, photographs, paintings, jewelry, textiles, wood carving and more.
Guests can also enjoy musical performances, children’s activities, performances, film screenings and a variety of themed treats.
Cost: $6-15.
What: Garden of Chinese lanterns
When: Saturday-Sunday, 9-10 November.
Where: Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Garden, 301 N Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
Read more: take a Stroll through the gardens filled with massive Chinese lanterns, fiery colors and whimsical dragons.
Evening event at the Botanical garden of Arcadia includes many of the Chinese lights, but not small, which can be seen almost everywhere, and a huge glowing installations with thematic arcs and mythical creatures. The lanterns, manufactured in China Sicani, organized the exhibition in three themes: nature, children’s gardens and Chinese culture.
Cost: $23-28.
What: Annual Slavic Festival
When: Sunday, November 10 from 12:00.
Where: Holy Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Cathedral 650 Micheltorena St, Los Angeles 90026
Read more: November 10 in Los Angeles will host the annual Slavic Festival. The event will feature dishes of the national cuisine, traditional samovar, pies, and special dishes for children.
In addition, visitors will find a rich entertainment program:
- Children’s choir
- dance Studio “Katusha”
- puppet theatre
- live music
- folk ensemble “Spring”
- trampoline and Aqua makeup for children.
The festival also sells Souvenirs, books, gifts, icons, jewellery and handmade cards.
Cost: Free.
