The coin in the engine for happiness: how much can cost such a joke with the plane
In China, the 28-year-old man was ordered to pay the airline compensation, the equivalent of 17 000 dollars, after he threw for good luck a few coins in the engine of the plane for good luck. The incident occurred in 2019, says Fox News.
Lu Chao was arrested after landing on a flight with Lucky Air in Anqing, Anhui province. The airline crew found two coins in one yuan on the ground near the engine of the aircraft. Lu later admitted that he had thrown coins for good luck before the flight is 17 February 2019.
As a result, the flight was canceled, and the airline Lucky Air had to look for housing the passengers.
The Lou was also detained by the police Anqing for 10 days.
A few days later, Lucky Air announced its intentions to press charges against Lou, which, they claim, is responsible for losses in excess of $ 20,000.
“This incident led to direct economic losses of nearly 140,000 yuan, and our company will press charges against the passenger in accordance with the law”, – reads the statement of Lucky Air from February 22.
“The throwing of coins will not only bring you luck but also jeopardize safety and will be the reason for your arrest. You can be fined and prosecuted,” added the company.
The lawsuit was filed in may of last year.
According to information, Lu on the following statement in court was represented by his brother. The defense claimed that Lucky Air had to make an announcement before landing, reminding the passengers that they are not throwing coins into the engines.
Brother Lu also argued that the claimed maintenance costs Lucky Air inflated.
The court ruled that Lou is responsible for damages in the amount of 120,000 yuan (about 17 $ 230), as well as court costs in the amount of 459 yuan, or about $ 65.
Lou said that he could not afford to repair the damage.
This is not the first case when a passenger is trying to throw coins in the engine of the plane for good luck and a safe flight. In June 2017, 80-year-old woman threw a coin into the engine of the aircraft of China Southern Airlines in Shanghai Pudong international airport. This led to a five-hour delay and demand compensation in the amount of one million yuan (49 $ 500). She was not charged because of his age.
A few months later in the same year, 76-year-old woman threw some coins in an aircraft engine Lucky Air. She was detained, but charges also is presented.