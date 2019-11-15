The cold returned to the North-East USA fall ice storms
A sharp jump in temperatures from a record low this week before warming and mild weather today, November 15 continues: ahead of the next cold and precipitation.
Friday 15th of November began with relatively mild temperatures for most of Eastern US States, writes ABC News.
In addition, the weakening of the frost were observed in almost every major city in the Midwest: the temperature dropped below zero Fahrenheit (-17,7 With).
In Minneapolis and Chicago during the day was around 40 degrees (+or 4.44 Celsius), from Kansas city to new York and Boston, forecasters predicted up to 50 degrees (+10 Celsius).
All will change on Saturday, November 16, when the flow of Arctic air will move North-East. Temperatures will again fall below zero Fahrenheit. In the regions from Boston to new York city and even to Washington, D.C., the temperature will be kept around 20 degrees (-6,6) and descend a little lower, but because of the wind it would seem that in fact much colder.
Meanwhile, in North and South Carolinas today developing coastal storm with heavy rains. Possible gusty winds of up to 65 miles per hour (104,6 km/h), and in some areas may fall to 4-6 inches (10-15 cm) of rain, with possible local flash flooding.
By Saturday evening the storm system will slowly move off the coast of both Carolinas, continuing to bring very heavy rain and gusty winds. Flash flooding will be possible in the coastal areas of the States.
Then on Sunday, November 17, in the late afternoon and evening hours in the coastal storm will intensify off the coast of Virginia and will bring gusty winds and rains from the coastal part of the Central Atlantic to Eastern New England.
To the North-Eastern cities, which are faced with bad weather, include Philadelphia, new York and Boston.
Further inland, from the Poconos to Catskills and in the uplands of the Eastern part of New England, the rain could become ice, leading to hazardous road conditions Sunday evening.
Autumn coastal storm — a common phenomenon
Slow coastal storms along the Eastern coast are not unusual at this time of year, said Weather.com.
Ten years ago hurricane IDA in the Gulf of Mexico turned in a powerful non-tropical storm, which for several days had stopped at the Outer banks (Outer Banks) of North Carolina. The Weather Channel named this storm “Nor’Ida”, a combination of terms and nor’easter Ida.
Three years before hurricane “sandy” Nor’Ida caused damage in the amount of $ 180 million along the coast of new Jersey. Delaware also suffered a lot as the storm has claimed at least 4 million cubic yards of sand.
District HAMPTON roads around Norfolk, Virginia, has experienced severe coastal flooding due to storm surge, freshwater flooding: there has fallen to 18 inches (45.72 per cm) of rain and raging strong destructive wind gusts up to 75 mph (120 km/h).
Closer to the center Nor’Ida Outer banks (Outer Banks) suffered from the incessant rain and coastal flooding which led to the closure of highway 12. The road was temporarily buried under the sand.