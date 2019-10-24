The collection in the Library of Toronto ended with the decision to hold the controversial event (PHOTOS)

It seems that no negative public reaction can not prevent the Public library of Toronto (Toronto Public Library) to hold opinions.

Last night at a meeting of the members of the Board TPL after much joint discussion upheld their decision that they still allow the infamous anti-transgender radical feminist and journalist Meghan Murphy to speak at the event scheduled at the Palmerston branch on October 29.

This decision was made after demanding the cancellation of its performances of the petition with 7000 signatures, cases public figures and organizations (including Pride and Toronto mayor John Tory) with a request for the cancellation of the event and a General protest in social networks, and all this happened only last week.

Many TRANS-activists and members of the literary community attended the public meeting, including the authors of the Toronto Benowa Gwen (Gwen Benaway) and Zoe Whittall (Zoe Whittall), as well as representatives of PrideTO.

Concerned citizens could speak out why they believe that this event should or should not be allowed, and, it seems, opponents lacked.

And although there was a feeling that the majority of the participants think that this event provokes incitement to hatred, threatening the existence of TRANS-community, the city librarian Vickery Bowles argued that the public library should protect “freedom of speech” and to provide all citizens access to its resources and facilities, regardless of their orientation or beliefs.

The representatives of the TPL also claimed that this event is not an event sponsored by the library, and simply renting space TPL. Many reasonably believe that speech, the theme of which will be gender identity, if allowed, violate the rule of the library in terms of providing space for activities that contribute to discrimination against an individual or group.

Given the differences, it is logical to expect a continuation of this story.