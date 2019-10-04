The color of an emerald: Amal and George Clooney in new York
It’s just beautiful.
Relationship George and Amal Clooney — as an example to other stars — look like a flat line on the cardiogram. From the very beginning of the novel the couple is presenting to its fans, only a pleasant occasion for discussion: engagement, wedding, birth of twins… When there is no media even forget about the happy Union, and therefore combines the outputs of Amal and George in the light — a rare occasion to see a happy couple together. In September of this year, Clooney celebrated the fifth anniversary of their wedding in Italy, and on the days we had been together at an event organized by the American society of international law, new York. A feminine gown of emerald color and with her favorite hairstyle — loose curls — Amal looked amazing, not inferior in elegance to her and George.