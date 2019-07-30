The color of the nails can indicate a disease in the body
Experts have told that the color of the nails can indicate a disease in the body. Experts called signs that help to identify the disease.
The condition of nails may indicate some problems with the body. However, because of the shellac it is impossible to know about the presence of diseases. If a person uses fatty foods or smoke, your nails turn yellow. Experts said that unhealthy food triggers of pathology in the liver, so the skin becomes a shade. Serious problems with the cardiovascular system indicates a bluish color. This suggests that the body gets enough oxygen, so there are symptoms of fatigue, lethargy and weakness. In this case, experts advise to undergo testing at the cardiologist.
Convex and slightly rounded nails say about problems with the respiratory system. White spots indicate the lack of iron and vitamins in the body.