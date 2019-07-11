The column, which drove the head of the Donetsk region of Ukraine came under rocket fire (PHOTO)

Ukrainian serviceman was killed and another was wounded when hit by anti-tank guided missile in a truck from the column, which drove the head of the Kiev-controlled Donetsk regional state administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

As reported on the Facebook page of the operation joint forces (EP) in Facebook, the incident happened on Wednesday around 15:00 on the southern edge of the Granite. The missile hit the back of a military truck “KrAZ”. Injuries of a wounded soldier is evaluated as moderate. He was given first aid and sent to hospital.

As reported by the Internet edition “Ukrainian truth” with reference to an informed source, came under fire from machine from the column, which drove Kirilenko. He was not injured, reports “Interfax”.

Later in a press-service of the President of Ukraine confirmed that the car with Kirilenko “stood nearby” and was not injured in the shelling.

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky instructed the chief of the General staff to enhance the activity of the Armed forces for neutralization of subversive groups in Donbas in connection with the attack in the village of Granite and the death of a Ukrainian soldier. About it reported in a press-service of the President’s office.

“The head of state instructed the chief of the General staff – commander-in-chief of the Armed forces of Ukraine (AFU) Ruslan Hamakom maximize the activity of the APU units for the detection and neutralization of subversive groups and instantly and respond to any other attempts of armed provocations against Ukrainian civilians and military personnel”, – stated in the message.

According to the President of Ukraine, “the daring attack clearly shows who really wants peace in the Donbass”. “Fire in the Granite regarded as an attempt to disrupt the Minsk process and to jeopardize the agreement on the resumption of negotiations in Norman format. But the calculations of the provocateurs is not justified. Our commitment to diplomatic solutions remains unchanged,” he added.

Liga.net brings the version according to which Kirilenko supposedly without coordination with the command OOS went to “explore the universe”. In this regard, Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko has called to dismiss the head of the Donetsk HAV Pavel Kirilenko during the investigation of the fire under the Granite.

“The head of the Donetsk HAV Pavel Kirilenko should be immediately suspended by President Vladimir Zelensky from office during the investigation. A military Prosecutor for an immediate investigation of all the facts that led to the deaths of people,” wrote Rozenko on the page in Facebook. He suggested that this situation resulted in “behind the scenes, the opacity and lack of professionalism in personnel decisions.”