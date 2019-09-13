The Committee of Congress voted for the scope of the investigation on the impeachment of Donald trump (PHOTO)

The legal Committee of the chamber of representatives of the U.S. Congress, under the control of Democrats, approved on Thursday a resolution on the investigation on the possible announcement of impeachment of President Donald Trump. Paper presented by the Chairman of the Committee by Jerrold Nadler (Democrat from new York), specifies the scope of witnesses to testify as to let the head of the White house trial of the former Robert Mueller spectacular Russian intervention in the American presidential election of 2016, reports TASS.

A set of procedures similar to those used in cases of impeachment of President Richard Nixon, who held the presidency from 1969 to 1974, and bill Clinton in 1998-1999. According to the newspaper The Washington Post, which previously was honored by the trump of the epithet “enemy of the people”, a group of Democrats started to make a list of possible charges against the President of the United States. This is despite the fact that the leadership of the house, including speaker Nancy Pelosi does not support such actions. According to sources, the White house could be charged with obstruction of justice, abuse of power, violations of campaign Finance and illegal personal enrichment.

The house of representatives in the issue of impeachment has “the sole prerogative” to formulate and to press charges. After the approval of the legal Committee, the document is sent to the Senate of the whole. For approval requires a simple majority of votes, which under the current balance of power, the lawmakers of the U.S. Democratic party, which at this stage in opposition, can theoretically gain.

If approved, the charges are transferred to the Senate that an impeachment was held to be at least two-thirds of senators (67). For this reason, at the current composition of the Senate the probability of voting in favor of impeachment is actually reduced to zero. Republicans following the November midterm elections is in the upper house of Congress, with 53 seats out of 100. In the House of representatives Congressman 134 of 235 in favor of impeachment.

The July congressional hearings involving former spectracolor USA Robert Mueller, who headed the investigation of the Russian intervention in the US presidential election in 2016, disappointing as the Democrats (they were waiting for the confirmation of the guilt of trump), and Republicans (they were waiting for evidence of the innocence of the President).

The hearings weren’t given very much material to energize the movement for the impeachment of President trump. Sam trump does not see any threat in connection with the talk of impeachment.

Impeachment provides for the prosecution of Federal employees, including the President of the United States, accused of “treason, bribery or other serious crimes and offences”.

The procedure of impeachment of the head of state was initiated in the history of the United States three times. These presidents were Andrew Johnson (in 1868) and bill Clinton (in 1998-1999). But they both were acquitted by the Senate. Richard Nixon, who held the post of the President in 1969-1974, resigned before the start of Senate hearings.