The Committee of FGU voted for the continuation of the handball season 2019/2020 in Ukraine
The Committee on organization and carrying out of competitions of Federation of handball of Ukraine considered the question of the further conduct of the season 2019/2020.
It was considered an appeal in which the club “Motor” (Zaporozhye) in connection with the uncertainty of completion time of quarantine in Ukraine proposes to complete the men’s championship of the Superleague and to determine the results of the competition in the first round, and also proposes to cancel further men’s draw of the Cup of Ukraine 2019/2020.
At the same time, most managers of teams participating in the Championships of Ukraine at all levels have supported the continuation of the draws of the championship of Ukraine rally Cup of Ukraine after the completion of quarantine in Ukraine 24 April 2020, reported on the official website of UHF.
In the end, the members of the Committee, FGI decided to continue the 2019/2020 season after the completion of the national quarantine. The Committee will return to the calendar and the system draws all Ukrainian Championships adult and youth teams of the current season in order to choose the best formula for end of the season given the situation that prevailed at the time of renewal of the quarantine.