The company Akhmetov initiates the establishment of the Headquarters for the economic health of Ukraine
Company SCM refers to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and Prime Minister Denis Shmyhalou the initiative on the establishment of the Headquarters for the economic health of Ukraine in connection with the threat of coronavirus.
This is stated in the official statement of the SCM, which on March 17 published on the official website of the company.
“The coronavirus was the cause of the problems in the world economy and the economy of Ukraine. Quarantine measures aimed at saving the lives of people, inevitably lead to a decline in economic activity. The authorities of most countries are taking active measures to prevent economic crisis. Ukraine is not an exception. Big business intends to actively help the authorities. Company SCM refers to the President and the Prime Minister’s initiative on the establishment of the Headquarters for the economic health of Ukraine”, — said in a statement.
As noted, the purpose of the Staff of the joint efforts of government and business to find the tools to preserve the economic health of the country in the current difficult circumstances.
“We offer urgent consideration at the meeting of the Headquarters for the economic health of Ukraine support measures: population; medicine; regions; small and medium-sized businesses; key sectors of the economy. Company SCM are willing to delegate their best professionals to the Headquarters of the economic health of Ukraine. Urge and other representatives of big national business,” — says the statement.
It also notes that the crisis is not only problems but also opportunities, and the economic health of Ukraine should become the nerve centre of revival of Ukraine.
SCM (SCM) is an international brand, represented in 7 countries of Europe and North America. Company and companies related to SCM, working in mining and metals, energy, telecommunications, financial sector, media industry, transport, agriculture and other fields.
In SCM’s portfolio includes more than 500 companies and enterprises, employing about 200 thousand people. SCM key businesses: Mining group Metinvest holding; energy company DTEK; Bank etc.