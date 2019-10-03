The company came up with a strange way to cut the queue to the toilets of the aircraft
Aircraft manufacturer Airbus has come up with a new method of dealing with the queues in the toilets of aircraft.
Near the toilets proposed to install surveillance cameras that will shoot the audience in the queue of passengers. The footage will be broadcast crew, and if near latrines build up too many people, the flight attendants will direct them to other bathrooms, writes “Lenta.ru” with reference to CNN.
In addition, this option will be able to inform the flight attendants that the passenger is in the restroom too long.
According to the Vice-President of marketing Airbus Ingo Bugetara, the information will not be stored in the memory cells. In this context, innovation does not threaten the privacy of passengers, but only accelerates their access to the toilet.
In June, 2018 manufacturer of equipment for aircraft, Zodiac Aerospace has proposed a solution to the problem of queues in aircraft: the company introduced a double urinal with the name of the Durinal. According to the concept, two urinal will be combined in one booth so that the two men will be able to go to the toilet at the same time. The designers assumed that this will considerably reduce the waiting time.
ForumDaily previously told how the flight attendants the entire flight is not allowed the passenger to the toilet. In the end, she had to walk by myself.
Another case occurred in December 2018. The passenger of British Airways has complained to the company after spending eight-hour flight beside the chair, filled with other people’s urine. The incident occurred on Board the aircraft, EN route from London to Boston.