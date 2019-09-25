The company Geely introduced the crossover Icon
Geely revealed the first image of the crossover Icon who is soon to go into production.
The main feature of the car — almost complete identity to the eponymous concept that was presented last year.
If we talk about technology, then Geely Icon is built on the platform of the BMA, which the company developed together with Volvo.
According to certified information the Ministry of industry of China, the length of the crossover is equal to 4350 Milli-meters — to 169 millimeters smaller than the Atlas model. Wheelbase new items, too, less — 2640 mm 2670 mm.
As for powerplants, the engine range will include petrol Icon 1.5 liter “of turbotron” with a capacity of 177 HP, which is still installed on the Volvo XC40.
The engine is combined with seven-step “robot” with two clutches and front wheel drive.